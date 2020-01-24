Photos: Making artful tracks in the snow | SteamboatToday.com

Photos: Making artful tracks in the snow

News | January 24, 2020

Sara Blakeslee carries her son, Spencer while taking part in the community Snow Drawing event, which has been put on since 2012 by Bud Werner Memorial Library and The Nature Conservancy. This year more than 50 volunteers, many of the students and staff from the North Routt Community Charter School, came to the top of Rabbit Ears Pass to leave their artistic mark in the snow of Friday.
Snow drawings could be seen by passing motorists on nearby U.S. Highway 40 near the top of Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday afternoon. A group of roughly 50 volunteers, including students and teachers from the North Routt Community Charter School, created the drawings as part of an event that has been put on since 2012 by the Bud Werner Memorial Library and community partners.
Volunteer Pam Meyer works on snow drawing in a meadow near the top of Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday as part of the community snow drawing event.
Drawings of mandalas lay in the snow near where students from the North Routt Community Charter School were working on snow drawings. As part of preparations for the event held Friday near the top of Rabbit Ears Pass, the students created drawings of mandalas that the hoped to recreate in the snow.
Since 2012, Bud Werner Memorial Library and The Nature Conservancy have led the community in creating enormous, landscape-scale snow drawings during the snowiest winter months. Patterns on the land are laid down by volunteer artists who each walk an individual path within a collective space and leave their designs in the snow by wearing snowshoes. This year the tradition continued with the library partnering with the North Routt Community Charter School.
Volunteers work on snow drawings near the top of Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday.
Volunteer Jen Casavecchia works on a snow drawing in a meadow near the top of Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday as part of the community snow drawing event that was put on by the Bud Werner Memorial Library and the North Routt Community Charter School,
North Routt Community Charter School students Sawyer Landers, in green, and Letti Walker, in pink, came out to take part in the community snow drawing event in a meadow on top of Rabbit Ears Pass near the West Summit Loop 1A trail Friday. The annual snow drawing event has been put on by the Bud Werner Memorial Library and The Nature Conservancy since 2012.
