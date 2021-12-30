 Photos: Looking back at top images from 2021 | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Looking back at top images from 2021

News News |

John F. Russell
  

Stallions face off inside a pen after being captured as part of the Bureau of Land Management's wild horse roundup in the Sand Wash Basin in September.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Davey Baron, who works for Doug Carlson at the Sand Mountain Cattle Co., carries a newborn calf to a nearby gate while moving calves and their mothers in April.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow guns crank out human-made snow on the slopes of Steamboat Resort in November. Unseasonably warm weather in 2021 delayed the opening of the ski area. The recent colder temperatures have allowed crews to get to work.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
An airtanker drops a slurry on the Muddy Slide Fire as crews battled a blaze just east of Yampa with air power in late June. This plane was seen making a run at the fire from Gore Pass.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
David Marrs, a coach with the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club’s mountain biking development team, leads the way down a section of trail at the bottom of Howelsen Hill in June.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A baby sandhill crane, called a colt, stays close to mom while feeding near a pond west of Steamboat Springs in May.
An osprey lands in a nest near the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area in Steamboat Springs in August.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mariah Weise pulls her son Easton in a sled through an ally in downtown Steamboat Springs, while husband Zack Weise pulls their daughter, Gracie, in the background following a December storm.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lightning dances across the night sky northwest of Steamboat Springs in July.
John F. Russell/Pilot & Today.
The exterior of the new Sleeping Giant School was nearly complete as the school approached its grand opening and first day of classes in August.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
An excavator moves debris as construction crews continue to tear down the gondola building at the base of Steamboat Resort in June.
John F. Russell/Pilot & Today
Justin Heap, of Vernal, Utah, hangs on to a hard-bucking bronc during the bareback contest at the opening rodeo of the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series at Brent Romick Rodeo Arena in July.
John F. Russell/Pilot & Today

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more