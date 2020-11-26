PHOTOS: Long lines form for Thanksgiving meals in Steamboat amid pandemic | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Long lines form for Thanksgiving meals in Steamboat amid pandemic

Bryce Martin
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Annual Thanksgiving traditions were encouraged to change this year with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Because of that, many opted to trade in their large family gatherings or dining out to have meals at home.

Several restaurants offered Thanksgiving fare in a to-go format this year, along with the free Community Thanksgiving Dinner organized by Routt County United Way at Snow Bowl Steamboat.

Routt County United Way Executive Director Kate Nowak collects donations during the annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday in the parking lot of Snow Bowl Steamboat.
Routt County United Way volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals prepared by the crew at Snow Bowl Steamboat. It marks the first-ever drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner, which is sponsored by Mountain Valley Bank.
A line of cars stretches through the parking lot at Snow Bowl Steamboat on Thanksgiving for the annual Routt County United Way community meal.
Volunteers with Routt County United Way deliver meals to vehicles in the first-ever drive-thru community Thanksgiving dinner in Steamboat Springs.
A line forms outside E3 Chophouse on Yampa Street for their free curbside Thanksgiving to-go dinner.
A Steamboat Meat & Seafood Co. employee hands off a Thanksgiving order to a customer.
Workers with Steamboat Meat & Seafood Co. ready an order for a customer on Thanksgiving.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.

