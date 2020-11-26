PHOTOS: Long lines form for Thanksgiving meals in Steamboat amid pandemic
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Annual Thanksgiving traditions were encouraged to change this year with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Because of that, many opted to trade in their large family gatherings or dining out to have meals at home.
Several restaurants offered Thanksgiving fare in a to-go format this year, along with the free Community Thanksgiving Dinner organized by Routt County United Way at Snow Bowl Steamboat.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
