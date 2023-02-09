 PHOTOS: Locals dig into fun times as 110th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival takes flight | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Locals dig into fun times as 110th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival takes flight

Steamboat Springs High School freshman Ava Delhierro carves out a section of snow while working with her classmates to create their entry into the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture contest Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Winston Whitten catches some big air Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, while participating in the Cross Country Ski Obstacle Course race at the base of Howelsen Hill. The event was part of the 110th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nick Wilson, with shovel, and Jorin Peed shape the Boys and Girls Club’s entry for this year’s Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture contest Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow sculptors, front to back, Emma Griffith, Sage Tebbenkamp, Lillian Cudoit and Finn Lodwick pose for a photograph Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, while working on their entry into this year’s Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Snow Sculpting contest.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Madeline Rochon uses a shovel to give shape to the Good Vibe Tribe’s entry for this year’s Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture contest Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs High School freshmen, from left, Kate Ryan and Finley Fontaine (up on the hill), Jesse Boehm, Marley Moore and Cate Thompson worked hard Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, to create their entry for the Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture contest.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Luka Russell, shaping the snow, and Kevin Amaya create the Steamboat Springs High School’s special education class’ entry into the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture contest Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The event was one of the first of a busy week celebrating the 110th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Madi Yamashita adds her artistic touch to the Good Vibe Tribe’s entry into the 2023 Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture contest on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Sophie Cowman uses a water filled ladle in hopes of making the snow stick a little better as she works on a snow sculpture for the 2023 Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ellie Thomas, left, and Catie Thomas work on their entry for this year’s Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture contest Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Todd Carr, who works for the Routt County Building Department, gives a high-five to a young student with the Discovery Learning Center while working on a snow sculpture celebrating the Routt County Courthouse’s 100th anniversary for this year’s Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
This year’s Winter Carnival Grand Marshalls Susie and Doug Allen were presented with a framed poster from this year’s celebration during the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 at Olympian Hall inside the Howelsen Hill Lodge.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bennett Walker navigates a hoop Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, while participating in the Cross Country Ski Obstacle Course race at the base of Howelsen Hill. The event was part of the 110th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Finley Danielson carves out a section of snow while working with her classmates to create their entry into this year’s Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Snow Sculpture contest Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
