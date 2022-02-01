PHOTOS: Local Olympians arrive in Beijing

The last few days have seen athletes embarking for, arriving in and training near Beijing, China, host city of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

There are 13 athletes with ties to Steamboat heading to the Winter Games, and they’ve been flooding social media with pictures and videos of their travels to Beijing.

To follow them and stay up to date on their adventures and accolades, the freestyle moguls team competes in qualifications at 3 a.m. MST on Thursday, Feb. 3, and the opening ceremonies take place at 4:30 a.m. MST on Friday, Feb. 4, and will be aired in primetime at 6 p.m. that evening.

