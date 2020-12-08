PHOTOS: Supporters come out to rally for local nonprofits on Yampa Valley Gives Day | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Supporters come out to rally for local nonprofits on Yampa Valley Gives Day

John F. Russell
  

Yari Avitia does her part to get cars to honk and to remind people about Yampa Valley Gives Day on Tuesday. Tuesday was a chance to support nonprofits across Routt County as part of Yampa Valley Gives and across Colorado on Colorado Gives day. Avitia was out doing her best to support nonprofits, including Integrated Community where her mom Irene is the Early Childhood Education Director at the organization. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Jennifer Grathwohl with Routt County Humane Society holds up a sign and waves at passing motorist on Yampa Valley Gives. The annual effort by local nonprofits, which is help in conjunction with Colorado Gives Day, is a way to bring awareness and funds to local nonprofits that play an important role in our community. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Mark Wertheimer, Ryan Banks, Carlyn Lawatsch, Hannah Clune and Liz Doby with Rocky Mountain Yoth Corps dress up with hopes of getting the attention of passing motorist Tuesday and reminding them that is was Yampa Valley Gives, which is held in conjunction with Colorado Gives Day, which are annual efforts to help raise money for local nonprofits in our communities. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Jen Hamann and Mario Boschi volunteered their time for Routt County Search and Rescue Tuesday during Yampa Valley Gives. The annual effort by local nonprofits, which is help in conjunction with Colorado Gives Day, is a way to bring awareness and funds to local nonprofits that play an important role in our community. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Gardner Flanigan, executive director at STARS, and Susan Petersen, development director at STARS remind passing motorist that Tuesday was Yampa Valley Gives. The event is part of the 11th annual Colorado Gives Day where people are asked to support the local nonprofits that play such a huge role in our communities. (Photo by John F. Russell)

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

