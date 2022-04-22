 Photos: Little Givers Earth Day Cleanup | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Little Givers Earth Day Cleanup

Shelby Reardon
  

Ruby Goldmaster, 4, beholds a piece of trash before disposing of it in her trash-hauling wagon. Dusky Grouse owner Stefany Traylor and the Steamboat Little Givers program hosted a cleanup at Fetcher Pond on Earth Day, Friday, April 22.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Stefany Traylor and the Dusky Grouse Little Givers program host a cleanup at Fetcher Pond on Earth Day, Friday, April 22.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sam Stefanelli, 5, helps clear Fetcher park of trash. Dusky Grouse owner Stefany Traylor and the Steamboat Little Givers program hosted a cleanup at Fetcher Pond on Earth Day, Friday, April 22.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rya Goldmaster, 7, fills her bucket with pieces of trash. Dusky Grouse owner Stefany Traylor and the Steamboat Little Givers program hosted a cleanup at Fetcher Pond on Earth Day, Friday, April 22.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Determined to rid the area of trash, August Wolfson, 8, drags a fence post out of Fetcher Pond. Dusky Grouse owner Stefany Traylor and the Steamboat Little Givers program hosted a cleanup at Fetcher Pond on Earth Day, Friday, April 22.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Environment
