 PHOTOS: Latest storm has Steamboat Springs residents digging out | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Latest storm has Steamboat Springs residents digging out

John F. Russell
  

Aslan Armstrong shovels the walkway at a home in Steamboat II Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Residents were greeted by several inches of wet, heavy snow after a storm moved through the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday causing power outages, accidents and dangerous driving conditions.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A county grader plows the streets in the Riverside neighborhood Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 after a winter storm moved through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Crews work to replace a downed powerline pole near the Riverside Plaza Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. At one point, around 1,100 people in Routt County were without power as a winter storm moved through the area.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A woman uses a tractor to clear the driveway at a ranch just off of U.S. Highway 40 near Silver Spur Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rei Kirchner shoves his car out of the snow in the Steamboat II neighborhood Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Gabriel Gassaway blows heave, wet snow out of his driveway in the Riverside neighborhood Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

John F. Russell is the business reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach him, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

