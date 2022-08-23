 Photos: It’s back to the books as students return for 2022-23 year | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: It’s back to the books as students return for 2022-23 year

Jessica Drexler and her daughter Hazel Johnson share a moment as Hazel prepares to head off for her first day in first grade at Soda Creek Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Third graders Quintin Biagi, left, and Chase Demos share a hug as they wait to head into class at Soda Creek Elementary School for the first day of the year on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Students across Routt County returned to class this week as the 2022-23 school year kicked off.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Adam Grimes holds Mia as the two wait for preschool to begin Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 during the first day of classes at Soda Creek Elementary School.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
It was back to school for the Delgadillo family in Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 as Summer joined son Chris, who was headed to kindergarten, and daughter Cherie, who was going to third grade, at Soda Creek Elementary School
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Emily Barnhart and her daughter Anna go over some last minute details before she heads off to class Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Soda Creek Elementary.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
First grader Isla Gale Hopkins visits with a teacher before heading to class at Soda Creek Elementary School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Students arrive for the first day of school at Strawberry Park Elementary on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kindergartener Amaia Luna poses for a picture for her mom Lilia Luna on the first day of school at Strawberry Park Elementary on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Teacher Heidi Hamric, left, student Eden Cobb and Principal Eron Haubert pose for a photo on the first day of school at Strawberry Park Elementary on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
