 PHOTOS: Howelsen’s closing weekend makes a splash | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Howelsen’s closing weekend makes a splash

Cooper Malia reps a unicorn onesie as he skims across "Rat Lake" at the bottom of Howelsen Hill on Sunday, March 26. Malia was one of over 100 contestants to participate in the event on the last ski free Sunday of the year to close Howelsen's season. Howelsen staff dug a hole at the bottom of the hill and filled it with water and footies. Ski patrol took on the role of lifeguards for the event, helping to pull people out of the pond that did not make it across.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Finley Gilman, 2, also not competing in the pond skim, still participated through costume at the pond skim at Howelsen Hill on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Friends Henry Blonder, Winston Whitten, Christian Bigelow, Myles Goldsmith, Theo Maul, George Maul, Marcus Borden, and Otto Sloop (all ages 10-12) pose for a photo before skimming the pond at Howelsen Hill on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Theo Maul came in second place for the competition, beating out over 100 competitors. When asked how they prepared for the competition, George Maul answered “all I did was buy a banana suit.”
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Howelsen staff and ski patrol set up “Rat Lake” for competition on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The crew spray painted “skim or swim” at the end of the pond. “Someone recommended to us that we should do a pond skim, so we looked into the city’s history to see if there was ever a pond skim. One of our patrols, Larry Schnackenberg, brought in this picture of the original rat lake. That old poster did all the marketing for us,” said Lukas Laverty, a maintenance worker for the city’s parks, open space & trails.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Maybe and Joe Good pose for a photo along the fence of “Rat Lake” while they watch the competition on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Maybe, who already got her skiing in for the day, had one of the best views in house as she watched participants skim across the pond.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Most contestants zipped through the water during the Return of Rat Lake Pond Skim at Howelsen Hill closing day on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Despite chilly weather, costumes ranged from bundled to bold during the Return of Rat Lake Pond Skim at Howelsen Hill closing day on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A large crowd gathered during the Return of Rat Lake Pond Skim at Howelsen Hill closing day on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Competitors busted out the costumes during the Return of Rat Lake Pond Skim at Howelsen Hill closing day on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A competitor leans back and makes it across the pond during the Return of Rat Lake Pond Skim at Howelsen Hill closing day on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A participant creates a spalsh during the Return of Rat Lake Pond Skim at Howelsen Hill closing day on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A participant pumps his fist to celebrate a successful crossing during the Return of Rat Lake Pond Skim at Howelsen Hill closing day on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Terry Williams gets the set up ready for his band, Rattlin’ 44s, to play at the event. The Rattlin’ 44s is a local Steamboat band composed of musicians who all live on Routt County Road 44. While acquainting himself with his new neighbors after moving to Steamboat, Williams realized they had enough musicians on the street that play different instruments to form a band.
Kit Geary/Steamboat Pilot & Today
