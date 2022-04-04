 Photos: Howelsen Hill closes out longest season in 106 years | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Howelsen Hill closes out longest season in 106 years

Dylan Anderson
  

 

A young skier rides The Wave, a snow feature made special for closing day at Howelsen Hill on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Friends and Steamboat residents Taylor Karlin, bottom, Katie Blair, Riley Birk, Mariana Cevallos and Jason Blair, top, ski down the Upper Face at Howelsen Hill on the last day of the season on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Local Pat Hagan performs an “Indy” off the wave, a snow feature built for the final day at Howelsen Hill on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Morningside String Band plays for the crowd celebrating the end of the ski season at Howelsen Hill on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sara Tlamka gives Waylon a push as the pair ski down Mile Run at on the last day of the season at Howelsen Hill on Sunday April 3, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat resident Wess Stover catches air off the wave on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Howelsen Hill.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat locals Genevieve, right, and Sydney Lanham ride up the Barrows Chairlift on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Howelsen Hill.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Riley Birk catches air off at Howelsen Hill on the last day of the season on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat resident Katie Blair skis through soft snow on the Upper Face at Howelsen Hill on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.

