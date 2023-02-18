 PHOTOS: Hot air balloons and fireworks illuminate Steamboat Resort | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Hot air balloons and fireworks illuminate Steamboat Resort

Shelby Reardon
  

Six hot air balloons filled the Steamboat Resort base area on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fireworks concluded the Light Up the Night event at Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hot air balloons drew thousands to the Steamboat Resort base area on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fireworks explode over the base of Steamboat Resort on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Six hot air balloons lit up the Steamboat Resort base area on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The colors of six hot air balloons at Steamboat Resort were a vibrant contrast from the dimming sky on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

