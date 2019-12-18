PHOTOS: Holiday tradition continues as ‘Nutcracker’ takes center stage | SteamboatToday.com

PHOTOS: Holiday tradition continues as ‘Nutcracker’ takes center stage

News | December 18, 2019

John F. Russell

Solana Brown plays the part of a dancing doll during a rehearsal for Elevation Dance Studio’s production of the “Nutcracker” on Tuesday in the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium.
John F. Russell
Emma Wilson plays the part of Clara during a rehearsal. This year’s shows will include 90 local performers putting on three performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday shows were sold out, but a few tickets still remained for Thursday’s opening night.
John F. Russell
Dancers Don Miles and Wiley Scott share a dance while rehearsing the Nutcracker.
John F. Russell
Dancer Ailie Strong plays the part of a dancing doll during a rehearsal.
John F. Russell
Harper Danielson plays the part of the Snow Queen.
John F. Russell
Emma Wilson plays the part of Clara during a rehearsal.
John F. Russell
Asher Komor plays the Nutcracker Prince.
John F. Russell
Dancers, from left, Gigi Gray, Harper Danielson and Autumn Oslowski rehearse ahead of productions Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
John F. Russell

