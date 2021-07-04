 PHOTOS: Holiday spirit returns with Fourth of July Parade | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Holiday spirit returns with Fourth of July Parade

John F. Russell
  

Steamboat Springs resident Ken Constable was decked out for the holiday and Sunday's Fourth of July Parade, which was moved from Lincoln Avenue to Yampa Street at the last minute for traffic reasons. This was the return of Steamboat's long-running holiday parade since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Children at this year's Fourth of July Parade eagerly wait for the next float to make its way down Yampa Street. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Veterans with the American Legion Post No. 44 and VFW Post No. 4264 carry the American flag as they lead Sunday's Fourth of July Parade in downtown Steamboat Springs. The parade, which normally makes its way down Lincoln Avenue, was moved to Yampa Street at the last minute to accommodate additional traffic caused by a mudslide in Glenwood Canyon. (Photo by John F. Russell)

 

Adia Clark Lay, 17, will be heading into her senior year at Steamboat Springs High School next month and took center stage Sunday to sing the National Anthem for the 2021 Fourth of July Parade in downtown Steamboat Springs.
Spectators hold their hands over their hearts during the National Anthem at the start of Sunday's Fourth of July Parade in downtown Steamboat Springs. (Photo by John F. Russell)

 

Routt County Fair Royalty Queen Leah Allen makes her way along Yampa Street during the 2021 Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade.
Lizy Konen rides a high-wheel bicycle on Yampa Street as part of the the 2021 Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade in downtown.
Janet Panebaker dances as part of the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition's entry into the 2021 Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade, which was held on Yampa Street.
Kelly Landers brought her holiday spirit as she celebrated the Fourth of July as a part of this year's parade. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Emily Schneider walks along Yampa Street as part of Steamboat Resort's entry in the 2021 Fourth of July Parade. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Uncle Sam, Yampa Valley Bank President PJ Wharton, waves a flag as he makes his way along Yampa Street as part of Steamboat Springs' 2021 Fourth of July parade. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Curt Weiss makes his way down Yampa Street in a vintage roadster as part of Steamboat's Fourth of July celebration Sunday. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Lisa Thornhill celebrated the holiday by dancing with peers in Steamboat Springs' 2021 Fourth of July Parade on Yampa Street as part of the Steamboat Dance Theatre's entry. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Wayne More leads veterans from the VFW Post No. 4264 and American Legion Post No. 44 in his 1952 Farmall. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Four-month-old Emma Puchalski had the perfect seat for Sunday's Fourth of July Parade in downtown Steamboat Springs, her first, thanks to mom Mindy, dad Mike and her stroller, which was decorated for the day. The parade, which normally makes its way down Lincoln Avenue, was move to Yampa Street at the last minute to accommodate additional traffic caused by a mudslide in Glenwood Canyon. (Photo by John F. Russell)
Veteran Win Dermody carries the American flag as he makes his way along Yampa Street as part of the 2021 Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade on Sunday.

 

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

