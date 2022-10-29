Photos: Hayden handles Soroco in last football game of regular season

Tigers senior Wes Gioia sacks Rams QB Bradley Hoskinson in the second quarter of a football game. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

The Hayden football team scored early and often en route to a 66-6 victory over the visiting Soroco Rams on Friday, Oct. 29. The game was the last football game of the regular season for both teams. The Tigers improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in league play, while Soroco dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in league games.

Tigers senior football player Kodi Ingols gets tackled after picking up a nice gain on the ground in the first quarter of a football game against Soroco. Hayden defeated the Rams 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Tigers senior quarterback Brayden Dale throws a pass in the first quarter with Soroco sophomore Parker Ashley applying pressure on defense. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Tigers senior Kodi Ingols cuts past the Soroco defense as he scores a touchdown in the first quarter. After a successful two-point attempt, the TD gave the Tigers a 30-point lead. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Soroco quarterback Bradley Hoskinson scrambles on fourth down with Hayden senior Wes Gioia pursuing him in the first quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Hayden senior Wes Gioia tackles Soroco football quarterback Bradley Hoskinson in the first quarter. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Hayden football’s line comes out of defensive stances as the Rams offense snaps the ball. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Brayden Dale, a senior on the Hayden football team, cuts upfield as he breaks a long run for a long touchdown in the first quarter against Soroco. Hayden won 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Tigers senior Sabyn Hager kicks off to Soroco after a Hayden TD in the first quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Soroco quarterback Bradley Hoskinson drops back to pass with the Hayden defense applying pressure in the second quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Hayden snaps the ball in the second quarter of a football game against Soroco, which the Tigers won 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Soroco senior Hac Louthan gets tackled by a host of Tigers defenders after a long kick return for the Rams late in the second quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

The referee hands the ball to Soroco kicker Lucas Koler at the start of the second half of a rivalry football game. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Hayden junior Logan Brown carries the ball upfield for the Tigers in the third quarter. the Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

The Hayden offense continues to pick up yards in the third quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Soroco defenders crowd the line of scrimmage as they wait for the Tigers to snap the ball during a two-point attempt for Hayden in the third quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

The offensive and defensive lines collide after Soroco’s offense snapped the ball in the third quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

The Hayden football team secures a turnover after a Soroco fumble in the third quarter. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Soroco senior Lucas Koler tackles the Tigers quarterback in the backfield late in the third quarter of the football game. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Hayden’s offense gets set for a play on third down and long late in the third quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Soroco football quarterback Bradley Hoskinson throws a deep pass in the fourth quarter. The Rams offense was held scoreless in the first half, but saw a handful of long passes completed in the second half. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Hac Louthan, a senior on the Soroco football team, secures a pass from Rams QB Bradley Hoskinson in the fourth quarter against Hayden. The Hayden Tigers defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Soroco football’s quarterback Bradley Hoskinson completes a pass to junior Trey Louthan in the fourth quarter of a football game against the Hayden Tigers. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Rams senior quarterback Bradley Hoskinson fights for yardage in the fourth quarter against the Tigers football team. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

The Hayden football team’s defense recovers a fumble after Rams QB Bradley Hoskinson broke a few tackles, scrambled for a nice gain and ran into four Tigers defenders. However, a penalty on the play negated the turnover. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Hac Louthan, a senior on the Soroco football team, scores a TD after taking a handoff inside the red zone with just over 8 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the football game against Hayden. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Soroco senior Lucas Koler kicks off while teammate Hac Louthan runs downfield in coverage after a Rams touchdown in the fourth quarter of a football game against Hayden. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Rams senior Lucas Koler, center, breaks through Hayden’s offensive line to record a tackle for a loss. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Soroco senior Lucas Koler tackles the Tigers ballcarrier in the backfield in the fourth quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Soroco junior Trey Louthan gets tackled after catching a pass late in the fourth quarter against Hayden. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.

Eli Pace is the editor of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. Reach him at epace@steamboatpilot.com or 970-871-4221.