 Photos: Hayden handles Soroco in last football game of regular season | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Hayden handles Soroco in last football game of regular season

News News |

Eli Pace
  

Tigers senior Wes Gioia sacks Rams QB Bradley Hoskinson in the second quarter of a football game. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Hayden football team scored early and often en route to a 66-6 victory over the visiting Soroco Rams on Friday, Oct. 29. The game was the last football game of the regular season for both teams. The Tigers improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in league play, while Soroco dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in league games.

Tigers senior football player Kodi Ingols gets tackled after picking up a nice gain on the ground in the first quarter of a football game against Soroco. Hayden defeated the Rams 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers senior quarterback Brayden Dale throws a pass in the first quarter with Soroco sophomore Parker Ashley applying pressure on defense. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers senior Kodi Ingols cuts past the Soroco defense as he scores a touchdown in the first quarter. After a successful two-point attempt, the TD gave the Tigers a 30-point lead. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco quarterback Bradley Hoskinson scrambles on fourth down with Hayden senior Wes Gioia pursuing him in the first quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden senior Wes Gioia tackles Soroco football quarterback Bradley Hoskinson in the first quarter. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden football’s line comes out of defensive stances as the Rams offense snaps the ball. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Brayden Dale, a senior on the Hayden football team, cuts upfield as he breaks a long run for a long touchdown in the first quarter against Soroco. Hayden won 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers senior Sabyn Hager kicks off to Soroco after a Hayden TD in the first quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers senior Wes Gioia sacks Rams QB Bradley Hoskinson in the second quarter of a football game. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers senior Wes Gioia sacks Rams QB Bradley Hoskinson in the second quarter of a football game. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco quarterback Bradley Hoskinson drops back to pass with the Hayden defense applying pressure in the second quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden snaps the ball in the second quarter of a football game against Soroco, which the Tigers won 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Hac Louthan gets tackled by a host of Tigers defenders after a long kick return for the Rams late in the second quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The referee hands the ball to Soroco kicker Lucas Koler at the start of the second half of a rivalry football game. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden junior Logan Brown carries the ball upfield for the Tigers in the third quarter. the Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Hayden offense continues to pick up yards in the third quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco defenders crowd the line of scrimmage as they wait for the Tigers to snap the ball during a two-point attempt for Hayden in the third quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The offensive and defensive lines collide after Soroco’s offense snapped the ball in the third quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Hayden football team secures a turnover after a Soroco fumble in the third quarter. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Lucas Koler tackles the Tigers quarterback in the backfield late in the third quarter of the football game. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden’s offense gets set for a play on third down and long late in the third quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco football quarterback Bradley Hoskinson throws a deep pass in the fourth quarter. The Rams offense was held scoreless in the first half, but saw a handful of long passes completed in the second half. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hac Louthan, a senior on the Soroco football team, secures a pass from Rams QB Bradley Hoskinson in the fourth quarter against Hayden. The Hayden Tigers defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco football’s quarterback Bradley Hoskinson completes a pass to junior Trey Louthan in the fourth quarter of a football game against the Hayden Tigers. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rams senior quarterback Bradley Hoskinson fights for yardage in the fourth quarter against the Tigers football team. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Hayden football team’s defense recovers a fumble after Rams QB Bradley Hoskinson broke a few tackles, scrambled for a nice gain and ran into four Tigers defenders. However, a penalty on the play negated the turnover. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hac Louthan, a senior on the Soroco football team, scores a TD after taking a handoff inside the red zone with just over 8 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the football game against Hayden. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Hac Louthan scores a touchdown after taking a handoff inside the red zone with just over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the football game against Hayden. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Lucas Koler kicks off while teammate Hac Louthan runs downfield in coverage after a Rams touchdown in the fourth quarter of a football game against Hayden. Hayden defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rams senior Lucas Koler, center, breaks through Hayden’s offensive line to record a tackle for a loss. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco senior Lucas Koler tackles the Tigers ballcarrier in the backfield in the fourth quarter. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco junior Trey Louthan gets tackled after catching a pass late in the fourth quarter against Hayden. The Hayden football team defeated Soroco 66-6 on Friday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Hayden.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Eli Pace is the editor of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. Reach him at epace@steamboatpilot.com or 970-871-4221.

Galleries
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 