 PHOTOS: Hayden football dominates homecoming game | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Hayden football dominates homecoming game

Tom Skulski
  

Hayden football's senior quarterback Brayden Dale takes the snap from shotgun before firing a pass down the left sideline during Hayden's homecoming game against West Grand on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Hayden won the game, 54-24.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Senior Sabyn Hager receives a West Grand punt and directs his team to block ahead of him. Hager returned the ball to the Tigers 40 yard-line, setting the team up for a score.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Senior receiver Kodi Ingols makes a catch and maneuvers his way through several West Grand defenders for a first down in Hayden football’s homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A group of Hayden defenders tackle the West Grand ball carrier during Hayden football’s homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Senior Cody Hawn got credit for the tackle.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Senior Kodi Ingols uses Tiger blocks to power his way up the middle for a big gain during a Hayden football game against West Grand on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Senior Sabyn Hager receives a West Grand punt early in Hayden football’s homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Senior Cody Hawn catches the West Grand ball carrier and takes him to the ground to prevent a Mustangs first down in a Hayden football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Following a Tigers touchdown, senior Sabyn Hager kicks off to the West Grand special teams unit in a Hayden football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Senior Kodi Ingols pulls in a pass and picks up 10 yards after the catch for a Tigers first down in Hayden football’s homecoming game against West Grand on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Senior quarterback Brayden Dale hands the ball off and watches his teammate, senior Sabyn Hager, take the ball to the house for a Tigers touchdown. Hayden football defeated West Grand 54-24 in the homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat PIlot & Today
Senior receiver Kodi Ingols takes the ball down the left sideline for a big gain towards the end of the first quarter of Hayden football’s homecoming game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Tigers would go on to score in the drive and take a two-possession lead over West Grand.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.

