 Photos: Halloween tradition continues as Lincoln draws plenty of characters | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Halloween tradition continues as Lincoln draws plenty of characters

News News |

John F. Russell
  

Lincoln Avenue was packed with people as the Steamboat Springs downtown Halloween Stroll took place Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Elvis made an appearance at the Steamboat Springs downtown Halloween Stroll Monday, Oct. 31 2022 thanks to impersonator Harold Schulz. Schulz entertained the crowd all night thanks to the Steamboat Christian Center who brought him to Steamboat Springs for the event.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Branson-Alicot family dressed up as characters from Mario for the Steamboat Springs Downtown Halloween Stroll Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. The characters from right included Luigi (Leo), Bowser (Garrett Branson), Princess Peach (Rosa) and Mario (Irene Alicot)
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Prince Charming (Chris Franges) pulls Cinderella (Bella Franges) during the Steamboat Springs Downtown Halloween Stroll Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jeremy Brown walks with his daughter Saoirse Lynam, who was dressed as an octopus, across Lincoln Avenue during the the Steamboat Springs Downtown Halloween Stroll Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Enrique Martinez hands out candy in front of the Faherty store during the Steamboat Springs Downtown Halloween Stroll Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
There were plenty of children at the Steamboat Springs Downtown Halloween Stroll Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 along with a few grumpy old men including Peter Parsons who was handing out rocks.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Maverick Porteous’ spooky costume was a perfect fit for the Steamboat Springs Downtown Halloween Stroll Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nicollette Scieszinski and her dog went with a western theme for the Steamboat Springs Downtown Halloween Stroll Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Toni German takes Angie Molina’s photo at Steamboat Springs Downtown Halloween Stroll Monday, Oct. 31. 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

Galleries
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 