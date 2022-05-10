 Photos: Getting to know the game | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Getting to know the game

Strawberry Park Elementary physical education classes get taste for the game from Steamboat Tennis & Pickleball coach

News News |

John F. Russell
  

Strawberry Park kindergartner Oliver Nucerino learns the game of pickleball by catching a beanbag on his paddle as part of an activity led by Marcy Pummill, pickleball coach at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center. Pummill visited the Strawberry Park Elementary School on Tuesday, May 10, to teach the game to students from kindergarten through fifth grade.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Strawberry Park kindergartner Alyssa Findley knocks a balloon over the net Tuesday, May 10, while taking part in an activity designed to teach young students the game of pickleball during her physical education class.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Stawberry Park kindergartner Cody Manley returns a shot Tuesday, May 10, while learning to play the game of pickleball in his physical education class.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Stawberry Park kindergartner Elliott Lowell returns a shot Tuesday, May 10, while learning to play the game of pickleball in his physical education class.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Brightly colored pickleballs fill a container in the gym at Strawberry Park Elementary School. Marcy Pummill, pickleball coach at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center, brought the balls so she could teach young students the game in their physical education class.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Strawberry Park kindergartner Lia Hernandez keeps her eye on the ball while learning the game of pickleball during her physical education class on Tuesday, May 10.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Education
See more