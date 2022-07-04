 Photos: Fourth of July parade in Steamboat Springs (with video) | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Fourth of July parade in Steamboat Springs (with video)

Shelby Reardon
  

Natalie Matakovic, 8, waves a flag at the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade on Yampa Street.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ashtyn Lamb, right, and sister Andee don face paint while watching the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade on Yampa Street.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sean Benson collects a donation from Jude Constable, 7, at the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade on Yampa Street.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Stacey Gibbons has been participating in the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade for decades.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Thousands crowded the sidewalks to take in the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade on Yampa Street.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Police Chief Sherry Burlingame walks in the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade on Yampa Street.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Steamboat men’s and women’s rugby teams show off their skills at the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade on Yampa Street.
Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A participant of the parade rides a mechanical bull as part of the Rolling Video Games float at the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade on Yampa Street.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club athlete Mckenzie Maines dashes down the road at the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade on Yampa Street.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Annika Malacinski, U.S. National Team member, competes in the roller ski race at the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade on Yampa Street.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The roller ski race kicks off ahead of the Steamboat Springs Fourth of July Parade on Yampa Street.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

