 Photos: Fourth of July at Hahns Peak Village
Photos: Fourth of July at Hahns Peak Village

Shelby Reardon
  

People throw candy from a North Routt Fire Protection District truck at the Fourth of July parade at Hahns Peak Village on Saturday, July 2.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Luella Thornton, 1, is enthralled by a patriotic pinwheel at the Fourth of July parade at Hahns Peak Village on Saturday, July 2.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Haley Arnold, 4, dashes towards a stash of candy at the Fourth of July parade at Hahns Peak Village on Saturday, July 2.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Shelley Stanford of Colorado Group Realty tosses swag to onlookers at the Fourth of July parade at Hahns Peak Village on Saturday, July 2.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Children swarm as people throw candy at the Fourth of July parade at Hahns Peak Village on Saturday, July 2.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A fire truck extends its ladder to hold a flag at the Fourth of July parade at Hahns Peak Village on Saturday, July 2.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Vince Arnold, far right, keeps his eyes peeled through his patriotic spectacles for candy at the Fourth of July parade at Hahns Peak Village on Saturday, July 2.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dozens wander through the arts and crafts fair following the Fourth of July parade at Hahns Peak Village on Saturday, July 2.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

