PHOTOS: Foundry Halloween 5K

Shelby Reardon
  

A trio of young runners enjoy the Foundry Halloween 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A young runner flaps her wings during the Foundry Halloween 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Some participants took their costumes very seriously during the Foundry Halloween 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ash Kempton waves and hollers that her son wanted to take part in his first 5K with the Foundry Halloween 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Participants dressed up at the Foundry Halloween 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Families and dogs all dressed up in fun costumes at the Foundry Halloween 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dozens of people donned costumes at the Foundry Halloween 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Runners of all ages dressed up at the Foundry Halloween 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A young runner is all smiles to start the Foundry Halloween 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dozens ran along Butcherknife Creek during the Foundry Halloween 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A couple runners took the Foundry Halloween 5K very seriously and sped along Butcherknife Creek on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two young men battled each other in the early goings of the Foundry Halloween 5K on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

