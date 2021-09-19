 PHOTOS: Fly In lands at Steamboat Springs Airport | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Fly In lands at Steamboat Springs Airport

News News |

Dylan Anderson
  

A Classis Air Helicopter, piloted by Dave Rasmussen, takes off for a crowd at the Steamboat Springs Fly In and Appreciation Day on Sunday.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
"It is not a conventional two-engine airplane," said Joe Wilkins about his 1975 Skymaster Coast Guard Auxiliary plane. It uses a push-pull method with one engine in the front and one in the back of the cabin.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A pilot taxis to the runway at Steamboat Springs Airport for the Fly In and Appreciation Day on Sunday.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Penn, green hat, his brother Tobin and their mom, Michelle Jimerson, watch a YAK-18T fire up its engine and go through a preflight check before taking off Sunday.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Pilot Joe Wilkins shows some children the inside of his 1975 Skymaster, which is pressurized. Wilkins and his wife Shelley flew in from Longmont in the plane Sunday morning.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Pilot Chris French build this kit airplane himself in Colorado Springs, spending 70-80 hours per week at times to finish. French said there are about 1,000 other airplanes just like his built from a kit.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Pilot PJ Ashura talks about his 1978 YAK-18T, a Russian training plane, at the Steamboat Springs Fly In and Appreciation Day on Sunday.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A YAK-18T takes off, dropping a trail of smoke on the runway in its wake.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Pilot PJ Ashura flies his YAK-18T, a Russian training plane, around the Yampa Valley, here with Mount Werner's changing colors in the background.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Pilot PJ Ashura does a flyover in his Russian YAK-18T, dropping a trail of smoke in his path for onlookers at the Steamboat Springs Fly In and Appreciation Day on Sunday.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fall colors pop in North Routt County, as seen from pilot Joe Wilkins' 1975 Skymaster plane.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fall colors pop in North Routt County, as seen from pilot Joe Wilkins' 1975 Skymaster plane.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A view of Pearl Lake in North Routt County, as seen from pilot Joe Wilkins' 1975 Skymaster plane.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The view of the backside of Hahns Peak in North Routt County, as seen from pilot Joe Wilkins' 1975 Skymaster plane.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more