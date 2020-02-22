PHOTOS: Final day of CHSAA State Wrestling Tournament

DENVER — Two Steamboat Springs High School seniors in Spencer Mader and John Slowey, as well a Soroco High School junior Kody Logan, competed at the Pepsi Center Saturday, Feb. 22, fighting for a spot on the podium. That same night, Hayden High School senior Hunter Planansky battled familiar foe Colby Clatterbaugh for a chance at the 182-pound state title.

Soroco High School junior Kody Logan is taken down by Hector Flores during the Colorado High School Activities Association, CHSAA, State Wrestling Tournament at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Shelby Reardon

Steamboat Springs High School senior John Slowey puts his body weight over Gauge Lockhart of Delta.

Shelby Reardon

Hayden senior Hunter Planansky participates in the parade of champions ahead of his 182-pound championship match against Colby Clatterbaugh of Meeker.

Shelby Reardon

Steamboat Springs High School senior Spencer Mader tips Valley’s Noah Damian on his back.

Shelby Reardon

Logan and John Mall wrestler Anthony Aldretti battle for fifth place.

Shelby Reardon

Slowey spins around Eaton wrestler Logan Bean in the 195-pound fifth-place match during the CHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Shelby Reardon

Mader gets in the top position in the 132-pound fifth-place match against Colton Williams.

Shelby Reardon

Aldretti throws Logan to the ground.

Shelby Reardon

Slowey hugs head coach Jordan Bonifas after earning fifth at the CHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Shelby Reardon

Mader stares down Noah Damian during a consolation semifinal.

Shelby Reardon

Slowey hugs supporters in the stands after winning the fifth-place match at the CHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Shelby Reardon

