 Photos: Families, friends visit raging Fish Creek Falls on Memorial Day | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Families, friends visit raging Fish Creek Falls on Memorial Day

A beautiful Memorial Day and a raging Fish Creek Falls brought visitors out to take photos. Currently the bridge crossing Fish Creek is closed on a precautionary basis due to the high runoff.
Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A beautiful Memorial Day and a raging Fish Creek Falls brought visitors out to take photos.
Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A group of local residents enjoy a beautiful Memorial Day at Fish Creek Falls from the overlook trail.
Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The bridge crossing Fish Creek is closed on a precautionary basis during the high water runoff.
Suzie Romig/Steamboat Pilot & Today
News
