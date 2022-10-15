 PHOTOS: Families enjoy Hayden Fall Festival | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Families enjoy Hayden Fall Festival

Shelby Reardon
  

Bryn Bowman, 3, crawls through a tunnel formed by stacked hay bales at the Hayden Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Dry Creek Park.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rylee Larson, 8, dons foxy face paint while decorating a pumpkin at the Hayden Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Dry Creek Park.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes were ripe for the taking at the Hayden Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Dry Creek Park.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A caramel apple bar offered a variety of candies for toppings at the Hayden Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Dry Creek Park.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Liam Farrell, 7, winds up before throwing a bean bag during a game of cornhole at the Hayden Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Dry Creek Park.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nick and Karla Persichitte help their children, Emory, 6, and Oliver, 4, up a pile of hay bales at the Hayden Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Dry Creek Park.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lachlan Martin, 5, enjoys a candy-covered caramel apple at the Hayden Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Dry Creek Park.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fenna Vantubbergen, 6, stays still as Julie Whitecotton paints her face at the Hayden Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Dry Creek Park.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Attendees could play tic tac toe with pumpkins and stones at the Hayden Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Dry Creek Park.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mike Mueller mans the caramel apple bar at the Hayden Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Dry Creek Park.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jude Schramm, 6, paints a pumpkin at the Hayden Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Dry Creek Park.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

