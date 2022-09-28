 PHOTOS: Fall foliage adorns Rabbit Ears Pass with shades of autumn | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Fall foliage adorns Rabbit Ears Pass with shades of autumn

John F. Russell
  

Fall colors and blue sky are reflected in the waters of Muddy Pass Lake on the east side of Rabbit Ears Pass Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Brightly colored aspen trees stand out against a crisp blue sky on Rabbit Ears Pass Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Shades of yellow fill the background as a bald eagle drys off its feathers near Muddy Pass Lake Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A branch filled with golden aspen leaves frames an autumn scene on Rabbit Ears Pass Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The sharply colored leaf of a plant stands on the forest floor on Rabbit Ears Pass Wedensday, Sept. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Brightly colored aspen trees stand in the shadows of the Rabbit Ears Peak Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

