PHOTOS: Fall around Routt County continues | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Fall around Routt County continues

Steamboat Pilot & Today staff report
  

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Fall foliage is holding on around Routt County, painting the Yampa Valley in hues of gold, orange and red. To share your photos from the area, email them to share@SteamboatPilot.com or tag Instagram photos with #steamboatsnaps for a chance to be featured online or in print.

On the road to Stillwater Reservoir in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area
Jeff Hall/courtesy
Fish Creek Falls trail to the Upper Falls
@denisebohartbrown/courtesy
Steamboat Springs
Kelly Banisky/courtesy
Horses and aspens
@cyndimarlowe/courtesy
Yampa River Core Trail
Kristen Rhodes/courtesy
Steamboat Springs
@larrybud/courtesy
Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area
Laura Sallah/courtesy
Yampa River Core Trail
@lindamarieb_ridewriterun/courtesy
Hahns Peak
Cindy Florchak/courtesy
Yampa River
@steamboatcoitrip/courtesy

