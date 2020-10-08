PHOTOS: Fall around Routt County continues
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Fall foliage is holding on around Routt County, painting the Yampa Valley in hues of gold, orange and red. To share your photos from the area, email them to share@SteamboatPilot.com or tag Instagram photos with #steamboatsnaps for a chance to be featured online or in print.
