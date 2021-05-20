Photos: Elevation Dance Studio celebrates return to stage with ’Homecoming’ recital

It was hard for dancers, from left, Sopris Stewart, Georgia Friesell and Liliana Grathwohl to hide their excitement as they performed their number at a dress rehearsal for Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recital. This will be first time the studio has offered in-person performances since the start of the pandemic. There will be two, socially distanced performances at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Friday evening and four more at 10:30 a.m. and 1, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday. The shows, which will be held inside the Korbel Ballroom at The Steamboat Grand, will be capped at 160 people. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Dancers in Elevation Dance Studio’s “Homecoming” recital, which is being presented this weekend, have been waiting for this moment for more than a year.

“We have not had a live show since the start of COVID-19,” said Renée Fleischer, owner of Elevation Dance Studio in Steamboat Springs. “They (the performers) are just so happy to get back in front of an audience.”

Fleischer estimates 150 dancers will take part in this weekend’s performances, which will take place in the Korbel Ballroom located inside The Steamboat Grand.

The first show takes the stage at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and there will be a second performance that same night at 8 p.m..

On Saturday, performances will take place at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fleischer said tickets at $25 each are still available but may go quickly as the audience for each show is capped at 160 people, who will sit in a socially-distanced fashion with those older than 2 required to wear masks.

“I think some people are just a little apprehensive about attending events,” Fleischer said. “So we are also doing four video-on-demand shows.”

Tickets for the on-demand shows will also be $25, and all tickets, both live and on-demand, are available on Elevation Dance Studio’s website .

Dancer Ella Chapman, a graduating senior, performs one of her numbers for the Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recital at a dress rehearsal this week. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Dancers, from left, Emma Wilson, Scarlet Pepin, Jacey Larock and Alivia Lage perform the pointe technique during a dress rehearsal for Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recital this weekend. (Photo By John F. Russell)



Dancer Allie Strong performs at a dress rehearsal for Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recital, which will be the studio's first in-person performance since December 2019 prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Dancer Ava Ginther performs a number for the Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recital at a dress rehearsal this week. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Dancer Allie Strong performs at a dress rehearsal for Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recital. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Dancers Ronin Haight with Liliana Grathwohl perform during a dress rehearsal for Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recital. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Dancer Elshu Engelman performs a number for the Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recital at a dress rehearsal this week (Photo by John F. Russell)



Sopris Stewart and Georgia Friesell perform heir number at a dress rehearsal for Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recital. ( Photo by John F. Russell)



Dancers, from left, Baily Avina, Ayla Schneider and Kate Jorgensen prepare to wow the audience during a dress rehearsal for Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recital. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Dancer Ivy Hughes performs a number for the Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recital at a dress rehearsal this week. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Dancer Ella Chapman, a graduating senior, performs one of her numbers for the Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recita at a dress rehearsal this week. (Photo by John F. Russell)



Dancer Ella Chapman, a graduating senior, performs one of her numbers for the Elevation Dance Studio's "Homecoming" recital at a dress rehearsal this week. (Photo by John F. Russell)



