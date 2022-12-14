 PHOTOS: Elevation Dance Studio brings holiday tradition to life | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Elevation Dance Studio brings holiday tradition to life

News |

Madison Mohn plays the part of the Shepherdess during a dress rehearsal of Elevation Dance Studios' "The Nutcracker" on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. The show opens with a performance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, with additional performances at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, a matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and a final show at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skylar Montgomery plays the part of Clara during a dress rehearsal of Elevation Dance Studios’ “The Nutcracker” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. All of the performances will be at the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium, and Elevation Dance Studio Director, Renée Fleischer said Tuesday that there were still tickets available for Friday evening’s show, and Saturday’s matinee.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Liliana Grathwohl, right, and Adeline Avina, left, perform during a dress rehearsal of Elevation Dance Studios’ “The Nutcracker” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Snow falls as Skylar Montgomery and Bode Rhodes share the spotlight during a dress rehearsal of Elevation Dance Studios’ “The Nutcracker” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soleil Nelson dances during a dress rehearsal of Elevation Dance Studios’ “The Nutcracker” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Wiley High portrays an Arabian princess during a dress rehearsal of Elevation Dance Studios’ “The Nutcracker” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ocean Brown dances during a dress rehearsal of Elevation Dance Studios’ “The Nutcracker” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancers Eileen Cashen, left, and Zoe Mosher perform at a dress rehearsal of Elevation Dance Studios’ “The Nutcracker” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Stella Davies dances during a dress rehearsal of Elevation Dance Studios’ “The Nutcracker” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
