Photos: Elementary art show returns to Strawberry Park after three years

Kindergartener Mackenzie Cheesebro holds up her work while art teacher Erin Kreis takes her picture at Strawberry Park Elementary School's art show on Thursday, April 28.

For the first time in three years, students were able to showcase their art in the halls of Strawberry Park Elementary School on Thursday, April 28.

Erin Kreis, an art teacher at Strawberry Park, said the last time they had done the show was 2019, as it has been canceled in both 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

On Thursday, student works filled the halls and “seawolf-ateria” — a student-chosen name for the school’s cafeteria — offering parents a glimpse at their student’s best work. Kreis said parents could buy their child’s framed work with proceeds supporting the art program.

“This is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” Kreis said. “For art, (being back in the classroom) has been awesome because the kids have been so excited to be in actual school and do it with us and the art supplies that we have.”

During the pandemic, Kreis said she taught art virtually and students would share projects they had done at home. She said being back in the classroom for this school year has been great.

“Better to be back, better to be with no masks so I can see their cute little faces,” Kreis said.

Second-grader Ellis Hines looks at her artwork on the bottom row with her mom at Strawberry Park Elementary School's art show on Thursday, April 28.

Jennifer, left, Patrick and second-grader Liliana Grathwohl look at student work at Strawberry Park Elementary School's art show on Thursday, April 28.

Isa Wilson, right, and Leila Zarlengo, both first-graders, pose for a photo with Leila's picture of two birds at Strawberry Park Elementary School's art show on Thursday, April 28.

Fifth-grader Kaia Hewitt hold up her work modeled after umbo at Strawberry Park Elementary School's art show on Thursday, April 28.

Riley Harnden, who is not yet in school, uses some mini-skateboard parks built by students at Strawberry Park Elementary School's art show on Thursday, April 28.

