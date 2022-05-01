Photos: Elementary art show returns to Strawberry Park after three years
For the first time in three years, students were able to showcase their art in the halls of Strawberry Park Elementary School on Thursday, April 28.
Erin Kreis, an art teacher at Strawberry Park, said the last time they had done the show was 2019, as it has been canceled in both 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
On Thursday, student works filled the halls and “seawolf-ateria” — a student-chosen name for the school’s cafeteria — offering parents a glimpse at their student’s best work. Kreis said parents could buy their child’s framed work with proceeds supporting the art program.
“This is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” Kreis said. “For art, (being back in the classroom) has been awesome because the kids have been so excited to be in actual school and do it with us and the art supplies that we have.”
During the pandemic, Kreis said she taught art virtually and students would share projects they had done at home. She said being back in the classroom for this school year has been great.
“Better to be back, better to be with no masks so I can see their cute little faces,” Kreis said.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Photos: Elementary art show returns to Strawberry Park after three years
For the first time in three years, students were able to showcase their art in the halls of Strawberry Park Elementary School on Thursday, April 28.