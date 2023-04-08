 PHOTOS: Easter bunny hops in on Hayden | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Easter bunny hops in on Hayden

Eli Pace
  

Luke Woodley, 4, considers his options before giving the Easter Bunny a high five on Saturday, April 8, 2023. With a blanket of snow covering Third Street Town Park, organizers of Hayden’s annual Easter egg hunt opted to take the event inside the Hayden Center, where they distributed 2,600 eggs, as well as treats, cupcakes and other goodies.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Stephanie Williams and her 4-year-old son Henry pose for a photo with the Easter bunny on Saturday, April 8, 2023, inside the Hayden Center.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hadley Banes was one of the lucky children who found a golden egg in their sacks and won a special prize during Hayden’s annual Easter celebration on Saturday, April 8, 2023, inside the Hayden Center.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hadley Banes was one of the lucky children who found a golden egg in their sacks and won a special prize during Hayden’s annual Easter celebration on Saturday, April 8, 2023, inside the Hayden Center. She proudly holds her prize.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A little apprehensive about giving the Easter bunny a high five, Catalina Sanchez Farrell steps back after getting an egg from the Easter bunny, while Chad Elliott offers his support on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Hayden Center.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
From left, Chad Ellliott, Catalina Sanchez Farrell, Carmen Farrell and Galilea Sanchez Farrell pose for a photo with the Easter bunny on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the Hayden Center.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
After posing for a photo with her family, Catalina Sanchez Farrell finally gives the Easter bunny a high five on Saturday, April 8, 2023, inside the Hayden Center.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Eli Pace is the editor of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. Reach him at epace@steamboatpilot.com or 970-871-4221.

