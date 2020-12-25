 Photos: Drive-thru Christmas dinners served up in Steamboat Springs | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Drive-thru Christmas dinners served up in Steamboat Springs

Dylan Anderson
  

Tony Counts, manager at Snow Bowl, worked the line on Christmas, getting meals from the end of the assembly line inside to hungry folks in their cars. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
In lew of the traditional Christmas Dinner, the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors partnered with Steamboat Resort and Snow Bowl Steamboat to serve about 600 meals on Christmas. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
Ulrich Salzgerber, CEO of the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors, stands over a mountain of Christmas dinners prepared by the Steamboat Resort waiting to be given out. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
Pete List, right, chef at Snow Bowl, keeps cooking as they prepare the 300 meals planned to be given away at Snow Bowl on Christmas. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
Ham donated by the Steamboat Resort and turkey donated from Steamboat Meat and Seafood Co. were on the menu as about 50 volunteers between the two locations served Christmas Day dinners. (Photo by Dylan Anderson)
Volunteers gathered at both the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors office at 625 S. Lincoln Ave. and at Snow Bowl at 2090 Snow Bowl Plaza on Friday to give out Christmas Dinners. They will continue to serve meals at these two locations until 5 p.m. or until they run out of meals.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.

