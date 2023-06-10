 Photos: Drag performance captivates audience at 3rd annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Drag performance captivates audience at 3rd annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival

Eli Pace
  

With the song “Good enough” playing, Santino Satine-Latrice interacts with the crowd as he dances during the third annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023, on the lawn in front of the historic Routt County Courthouse.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tiara Latrice performs during a drag presentation on the front lawn of the historic Routt County Courthouse at the third annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tiara Latrice throws her arms into the sky after ripping off her wig as she performs on the front lawn of the historic Routt County Courthouse at the third annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sunny Vale Wanna Vanity Latrice performs during a drag presentation on the front lawn of the Routt County Courthouse at the third annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tommie the Doll puts her finger up as she performs to a song by Whitney Houston during the third annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tommie the Doll gets into the music as she performs to a song by Whitney Houston during the third annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
With the song “Good enough” playing, Santino Satine-Latrice interacts with the crowd as he dances during the third annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023, on the lawn in front of the historic Routt County Courthouse.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Aria Miraj Latrice puts their arms in the air as they perform on the lawn in front of the historic Routt County Courthouse at the third annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Aria Miraj Latrice performs during at drag presentation at the third annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Aria Miraj Latrice performs a belly dancing number as they entertain the crowd for a drag presentation at the third annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Performers from the Latrice Empire take time after a drag show to pose for photos with members of the audience at the third annual Yampa Valley Pride Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Steamboat Springs.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Eli Pace is the editor of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. Reach him at epace@steamboatpilot.com or 970-871-4221.

