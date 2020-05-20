Photos: Donation centers reopening draws crowd at LiftUp of Routt County | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Donation centers reopening draws crowd at LiftUp of Routt County

John F. Russell
  

Lina Grant, donation center manager for LiftUp of Routt County, directs traffic Friday morning as residents of Steamboat Springs were allowed to start bringing donations to the center for the first time since early Mark. All donations will be quarantined for a minimum of five days before processing in the donation center. Donations of glass, dinnerware, or other breakable items cannot be accepted at this time.
John F. Russell
Darcy Owens directs traffic Friday morning as cars wait to drop off items at the LiftUp of Routt County donation center, which opened after being closed down since early March due to the pandemic. The donation center is currently accepting donations from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Fridays Donations of glass, dinnerware or other breakable items cannot be accepted at this time.
John F. Russell
Cars and trucks line up on the street leading to the LiftUp of Routt County’s donation center Friday morning. The donation center, which has been closed because of COVID-19, reopened last Friday and will; continue to be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p,m. of Fridays.
John F. Russell
John F. Russell
Charlie Forbes can be seen unloading donations from the back of her car headed for the LiftUp of Routt County donation center. The center has been close since early March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but it started taking donations from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Fridays. It’s still unclear when the thrift store, which provides money to support the food bank and allows the organizations to offer financial aid, will reopen.
John F. Russell
Steamboat Springs residents lined up to drop off donations at the LiftUp of Routt County donations center on Friday. The center, that has been closed down since March because of COVID-19, will now be open from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. on Fridays.
John F. Russell

