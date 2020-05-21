Photos: Discovery Learning Center students celebrate with Drive-By graduation | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Discovery Learning Center students celebrate with Drive-By graduation

John F. Russell
  

Discovery Learning Center teacher Matt Clark interacts with one of the school’s students during a “drive-thru” graduation ceremony Wednesday morning at the Strings Music Festival Pavilion in Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell
Estela Barker, 5, and her family biked through a “drive-thru” graduation for the Discovery Learning Center held in the parking lot of the Strings Music Pavallian. Teachers honored their students as they passes by in their car or on their bike with cheers, waves and smiles hidden by their masks.
John F. Russell
Discovery Learning Center graduate Frankit “Frankie” Hernandez pops out of the sunroof of his family’s car along with his younger sister, Yahaziel. Dad Epifanio was driving and older sister, Stephanie came along for the ride. Discovery held a “drive-thru” graduation Wednesday in the parking lot of Strings Music Pavilion. Next year, Frankie will be off to kindergarten along with his classmates.
John F. Russell
Pre-kindergarten teacher John Schoen claps for his students as they drive past during the Discovery Learning Center’s drive-thru graduation ceremony Wednesday in the parking lot of the Strings Music Festival Pavilion.
John F. Russell
Bailey Avina gets a helping hand for her mom, Kim (and sister Addie hidden in the background) as she hands a teacher flowers during a “drive-thru” graduation ceremony Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Strings Music Festival Pavilion.
John F. Russell
Discovery Learning Center teacher Sarah Storm-Wilson rings a cowbell as student Dolly Scott and her parent pass by during the Discovery Learning Center’s “drive-thru graduation ceremony Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Strings Music Festival Pavilion.
John F. Russell
Discovery Learning Center executive director Tami Havener waves to parents and students as they pass during a “drive-thru” graduation ceremony Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Strings Music Festival Pavilion.
John F. Russell
It was graduation day for the Discovery Learning Center, which held a drive-thru ceremony for students and children.
John F. Russell

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

