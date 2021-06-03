PHOTOS: Demolition continues at Steamboat Resort’s Gondola Square (with video)

Months after Steamboat Resort announced a massive project to transform Gondola Square, crews are tearing down the old gondola and ski school building.

Heavy equipment worked Thursday morning to dismantle the ski school portion of the building.

Last week, crews took down what used to be Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports — STARS — offices and a resort store.

Heavy equipment moves rubble from a large portion of the gondola and ski school building Thursday morning at Steamboat Resort. (Shelby Reardon)



Two excavators and several large haul trucks were at work removing debris as construction crews continue to tear down the gondola building at the base of the Steamboat Resort. The building is being removed as part of the redevelopment of Gondola Square into a multi-use plaza with additional restaurants, shopping and entertainment venues. (Photo by John F. Russell)



