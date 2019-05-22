PHOTOS and VIDEO: Day of Caring spreads the love with service projects across Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Wednesday volunteers from Steamboat Springs gave their time to help local nonprofits as part of Routt County United Way’s Day of Caring.

Individuals and groups from local businesses helped the city of Steamboat Springs and 17 organizations, including Sk8 Church, Northwest Colorado Center for Independence, Routt County Humane Society, Bud Werner Memorial Library, Community Agriculture Alliance, Horizons Specialized Services, First Impressions of Routt County, Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs, Tread of Pioneers Museum, LiftUp of Routt County, Chief Theater, 443 Oak Street, The Family Development Center, Yampatika’s Environmental Learning Center at Legacy Ranch, STARS Ranch, Hayden Heritage Museum and The Haven.

Matt Kaufmann works with fellow employees from Colorado Group Reality on Wednesday morning at the Tread of Pioneer’s Museum during Routt County United Way’s Day of Caring.

Lori Livingston and fellow members of a local Rotary club clean a shed at Routt County Humane Society on Wednesday morning.

Steamboat Springs High School student Abdiel Rios cleans bleachers at the Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs on Wednesday.

Jared Bennett freshens up the paint at Sk8 Church on Wednesday.

Avery Livingston, of Colorado Group Realty, cleans the kitchen display at Tread of Pioneers Museum on Wednesday.

