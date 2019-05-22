PHOTOS and VIDEO: Day of Caring spreads the love with service projects across Routt County
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Wednesday volunteers from Steamboat Springs gave their time to help local nonprofits as part of Routt County United Way’s Day of Caring.
Individuals and groups from local businesses helped the city of Steamboat Springs and 17 organizations, including Sk8 Church, Northwest Colorado Center for Independence, Routt County Humane Society, Bud Werner Memorial Library, Community Agriculture Alliance, Horizons Specialized Services, First Impressions of Routt County, Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs, Tread of Pioneers Museum, LiftUp of Routt County, Chief Theater, 443 Oak Street, The Family Development Center, Yampatika’s Environmental Learning Center at Legacy Ranch, STARS Ranch, Hayden Heritage Museum and The Haven.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.