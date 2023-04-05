PHOTOS: Dancers honor friend, bring art to life on stage

Dancers Kat Stuart, front, and Karen Lewer dance Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while rehearsing for the Steamboat Dance Theatre's annual performance. The show will open with a performance on Thursday and will run though Saturday.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

More than 200 dancers — the largest cast ever — will take to the stage at Steamboat Springs High School this week for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s 51st performance.

“The theme this year is ‘The best goes on,’ and our show is dedicated to our beloved friend, dancer, choreographer and production team member Gina Toothaker, who passed away suddenly Nov. 12, 2022,” said Andrea Kortas, who is producing the show with Jessica Whalen. “We feel our show is very diverse and inclusive, and brings our love of dance to the Steamboat community each year.”

This year’s show opens with a 7 p.m. performance Thursday, April 6. There will be additional performances at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, and a special afternoon show at 1 p.m. Saturday. The show is a celebration of dance in Routt County with the proceeds going to support the arts by providing dance scholarships in the community. By Wednesday evening, April 5, the shows were sold out.

Dancer Haley Orton is silhouetted by lights at the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while rehearsing for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s annual performance. The show, now in its 51st year, is completely sold out.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The disco ball shines down on dancers in the “Women of Broadway” dance during a rehearsal on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s performance.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Dancers Scott Goodhart, right, and Sarah Collins glide across the stage during a rehearsal on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Kirk Aigner shows his dance moves while rehearsing a “Napoleon Dynamite” inspired dance performance on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for this year’s production from Steamboat Dance Theatre.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Choreographers Jennifer McCannon, Jean Labaree and Rebecca McNamara take a bow after rehearsing their dance on April 4, 2023.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Andrea Kortas takes a bow on April 4, 2023, after rehearsing the number she choreographed for this year’s performance from the Steamboat Dance Theatre.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Danielle Zimmerer is all smiles as she rehearses a dance number for this year’s performance from the Steamboat Dance Theatre on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Dancers, from right, Chelsea McGuire, Luis Gasper and Brandon Motta rehearse a number on Tuesday, April, 4, 2023, for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s annual performance.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Traci Hiatt, left, and Lori Biagi dance to a number, “This one is for G,” on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, honoring their friend Gina Toothaker, who passed away suddenly in November.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Meg Southcott dances as part of “This one is for G” on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to honor Gina Toothaker, who passed away suddenly in November.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steph Rabbitt, front, and Jamie Boeri dance Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while preparing for this year’s Steamboat Dance Theatre performance.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Dancer Lora Labaree, front, is joined by Courtney Gerber, left, and Christie Stepan in an old west-themed dance number Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for this year’s Steamboat Dance Theatre performance.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Mandy Petersen and fellow dancers rehearse a Britney Spears inspired number Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for this year’s Steamboat Dance Theatre performance.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Dancer Katie West ends a Britney Spears inspired dance with a little air time on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

John F. Russell is the business reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach him, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.