 PHOTOS: Dancers honor friend, bring art to life on stage | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Dancers honor friend, bring art to life on stage

News News |

John F. Russell
  

Dancers Kat Stuart, front, and Karen Lewer dance Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while rehearsing for the Steamboat Dance Theatre's annual performance. The show will open with a performance on Thursday and will run though Saturday.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

More than 200 dancers — the largest cast ever — will take to the stage at Steamboat Springs High School this week for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s 51st performance.

“The theme this year is ‘The best goes on,’ and our show is dedicated to our beloved friend, dancer, choreographer and production team member Gina Toothaker, who passed away suddenly Nov. 12, 2022,” said Andrea Kortas, who is producing the show with Jessica Whalen. “We feel our show is very diverse and inclusive, and brings our love of dance to the Steamboat community each year.”

This year’s show opens with a 7 p.m. performance Thursday, April 6. There will be additional performances at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, and a special afternoon show at 1 p.m. Saturday. The show is a celebration of dance in Routt County with the proceeds going to support the arts by providing dance scholarships in the community. By Wednesday evening, April 5, the shows were sold out.

Dancer Haley Orton is silhouetted by lights at the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while rehearsing for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s annual performance. The show, now in its 51st year, is completely sold out.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The disco ball shines down on dancers in the “Women of Broadway” dance during a rehearsal on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s performance.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancers Scott Goodhart, right, and Sarah Collins glide across the stage during a rehearsal on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Kirk Aigner shows his dance moves while rehearsing a “Napoleon Dynamite” inspired dance performance on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for this year’s production from Steamboat Dance Theatre.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Choreographers Jennifer McCannon, Jean Labaree and Rebecca McNamara take a bow after rehearsing their dance on April 4, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Andrea Kortas takes a bow on April 4, 2023, after rehearsing the number she choreographed for this year’s performance from the Steamboat Dance Theatre.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Danielle Zimmerer is all smiles as she rehearses a dance number for this year’s performance from the Steamboat Dance Theatre on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancers, from right, Chelsea McGuire, Luis Gasper and Brandon Motta rehearse a number on Tuesday, April, 4, 2023, for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s annual performance.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Traci Hiatt, left, and Lori Biagi dance to a number, “This one is for G,” on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, honoring their friend Gina Toothaker, who passed away suddenly in November.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Meg Southcott dances as part of “This one is for G” on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, to honor Gina Toothaker, who passed away suddenly in November.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steph Rabbitt, front, and Jamie Boeri dance Tuesday, April 4, 2023, while preparing for this year’s Steamboat Dance Theatre performance.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancer Lora Labaree, front, is joined by Courtney Gerber, left, and Christie Stepan in an old west-themed dance number Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for this year’s Steamboat Dance Theatre performance.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mandy Petersen and fellow dancers rehearse a Britney Spears inspired number Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for this year’s Steamboat Dance Theatre performance.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dancer Katie West ends a Britney Spears inspired dance with a little air time on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

John F. Russell is the business reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach him, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

Arts
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 