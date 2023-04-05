PHOTOS: Dancers honor friend, bring art to life on stage

More than 200 dancers — the largest cast ever — will take to the stage at Steamboat Springs High School this week for the Steamboat Dance Theatre’s 51st performance.
“The theme this year is ‘The best goes on,’ and our show is dedicated to our beloved friend, dancer, choreographer and production team member Gina Toothaker, who passed away suddenly Nov. 12, 2022,” said Andrea Kortas, who is producing the show with Jessica Whalen. “We feel our show is very diverse and inclusive, and brings our love of dance to the Steamboat community each year.”
This year’s show opens with a 7 p.m. performance Thursday, April 6. There will be additional performances at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, and a special afternoon show at 1 p.m. Saturday. The show is a celebration of dance in Routt County with the proceeds going to support the arts by providing dance scholarships in the community. By Wednesday evening, April 5, the shows were sold out.
John F. Russell is the business reporter at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach him, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.
