 Photos: Craig Rancher unloads 1,000 sheep onto Rabbit Ears Pass | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Craig Rancher unloads 1,000 sheep onto Rabbit Ears Pass

A lamb leaps after being unloaded at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
About a half dozen people helped Nick Maneotis and crew unload 950 ewe and their lambs at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A sheep leaps off the ramp and towards a green, flower-filled field at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Nick Maneotis of Craig unloaded about 950 ewe and their lambs on Saturday. The herd will graze in the area through September.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nick Maneotis and crew unloaded about 950 ewe and their lamb at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nick Maneotis watches as 950 of his ewes and their lambs are unloaded at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Atley Weber supervises as 950 ewes and their lambs are unloaded at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
About 950 ewe and their lambs were unloaded at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The sheep will graze in the area until September.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
About 950 ewe and their lambs were unloaded at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The sheep will graze in the area until September.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A sheep communicates and munches on grass shortly after being unloaded from a trailer at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Nick Maneotis of Craig unloaded 950 ewe and their lambs at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
950 ewes and their lambs from Maneotis Ranch in Craig were unloaded at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Karen Maneotis, left, Andrea Maneotis-Weber, right, and Atley Weber represent three generations of the Maneotis family as they unloaded 950 ewe and their lambs at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A car slows at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022, taking in the 950 ewe and their lambs that were released by Nick Maneotis.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lambs gleefully leap and stay close to the herd of about 950 ewe at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Nick Maneotis’ herd will graze around the area until September.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Karen Maneotis and Atley Weber, 3, enjoyed the cool summer morning as they helped unload 950 ewe and their lambs at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Atley Weber makes sure operations run smoothly as Nick Maneotis and crew unloaded about 950 ewes and their lambs at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A herder starts moving the sheep away from the highway and towards the Basecamp Trailhead at Dumont Lake parking lot on Rabbit Ears Pass on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

