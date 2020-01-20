Photos: Cowboys ride into town for 2020 downhill | SteamboatToday.com

Photos: Cowboys ride into town for 2020 downhill

News | January 20, 2020

John F. Russell

Wyoming cowboy JW Meiers holds on while landing a jump 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill Monday at the Steamboat Resort.
Cowboy-sbt-012020-9
Members of the GoPro Bomb Squad kick off the 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell
Cowboy Jed Moore signs an autograph for 6-year-old Reid Tanton prior to the 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill on Monday at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell
Jesse Hall, a member of the GoPro Bomb Squad, gets high fives from fans at the 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill on Monday afternoon at Steamboat Resort. The skydivers have opened the event for the past several years.
John F. Russell
Spectators line the Stampede ski run at Steamboat Resort on Monday for the 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill.
John F. Russell
Bareback rider Scotty Dreuna of Texas goes head over heels during the 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill on Monday at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell
Clint Cannon, a bareback rider from Waller, Texas, soars off the jump at the 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill on Monday at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell
Wyoming cowboy Josh Johnson fights to keep his balance during the 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill on Monday at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell
Bull rider and part-time snowboarder Maverick Potter works to regain his balance after landing a jump at the 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill on Monday at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell
Saddle bronc rider Fleet Parker of Texas takes a tumble at the 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill on Monday at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell
Chris Bechthold ropes a Steamboat Resort ambassador at the 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill on Monday at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell
Rodeo queen Callie Enander takes a fall at the 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill on Monday at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell
It was every cowboy and cowgirl for themselves at the 46th annual Bud Light Cowboy Downhill on Monday at Steamboat Resort.
John F. Russell

