 Photos: County’s new building will go vertical soon | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: County’s new building will go vertical soon

Dylan Anderson
  

Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan looks over what will be the basement of the county’s new Health and Human Services building during a site tour on Monday, April 11. Steel to bring the building beyond the first floor is expected later this month.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot
Project Manager Jim Kohler with Calcon Constructors, right, talks with Routt County Commissioner Tim Redmond during a tour of the Health and Human Services building construction site on Monday, April 11. They are standing near one of the building’s entrances.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot
Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan speaks with Raul Bachem, center, and Andres Valencia, left, of Taber Plumbing and Heating, which is based in Steamboat, during a visit to the construction site for the county's new Health and Human Services building on Monday, April 11.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Andres Valencia with Taber Plumbing & Heating digs a hole for plumbing in Routt County's new Health and Human Services building on Monday, April 11. Crews are working to finish up some key plumbing aspects before more concrete is poured later this week.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The basement of Routt County's new Health and Human Services building is shown during a site tour on Monday, April 11. During the tour, county commissioners remarked at how big the basement seems, despite their decision not to expand its size during the planning process.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot
Routt County Purchasing Director Julie Kennedy, right, talks about different aspects of the county's new Health and Human Services building with Commissioner Beth Melton during a site tour on Monday, April 11. So far, the project is still on time and under budget.
Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.

