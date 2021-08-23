 PHOTOS: Community celebrates opening of new Sleeping Giant School | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Community celebrates opening of new Sleeping Giant School

Shelby Reardon
  

Steamboat Springs School District students, teachers, school board members, architects and construction crew members all take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Sleeping Giant School opening celebration Monday. The new school will serve pre-K to eighth-grade students at the campus located west of Steamboat Springs. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Principal Jennifer Malouff speaks to a crowd at the Sleeping Giant School opening ceremony Monday evening. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
A large crowd of students, parents and community members attended the Sleeping Giant School opening ceremony Monday evening and toured the new building. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Kelly Latterman, president of the Steamboat Springs School Board, welcomes attendees of the Sleeping Giant School opening ceremony Monday evening. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
A large crowd attended the Sleeping Giant School opening ceremony Monday evening. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Steamboat Springs Superintendant Brad Meeks address attendees of the Sleeping Giant School opening ceremony Monday evening. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)
Teachers at Sleeping Giant School were happy to welcome students and parents to the new building at the opening ceremony Monday evening. (Photo by Shelby Reardon)

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

