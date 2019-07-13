PHOTOS: Colors fill the sky at 2019 Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival

Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival July 13, 2019Balloons float down the Yampa Valley at the Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Katie Berning

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 2019 Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival Balloon Launch at Bald Eagle Lake on Saturday morning went off with flying colors.

Events continue Saturday evening with the Night Glow at 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway, and another Balloon Launch at 6 a.m. Sunday at Bald Eagle Lake.

Michelle McDermott holds Graysen McDermott-Cassarini in front of stars and strips of Tm Taylor’s balloon, “Dee IV” during Saturday’s launch of the 2019 Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival.

John F. Russell

Mari Taylor spreads the brightly colored envelope of “Dee IV” hot air balloon prior to Saturday’s launch at the Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival.

John F. Russell

Jon Seay flies “Western Spirit” over the crowd at the Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Katie Berning

Balloons add a splash of color to an already scenic Yampa Valley sky Saturday as the 38th annual Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival took flight at Bald Eagle Lake.

John F. Russell

Balloons float high above the Yampa Valley on Saturday as Mark Whiting’s “Big Top” sits on the ground at Bald Eagle Lake during the 2019 Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival.

John F. Russell

Four-year-old Revy Verna had one of the best seats for Saturday’s balloon launch at Bald Eagle Lake as the 2019 Balloon Festival took flight in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

Balloons reflect in Bald Eagle Lake at the Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Katie Berning

Patrick Carter pilots “Colorado High” at the 2019 Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival.

John F. Russell

Blair Kaufman’s Stars & Stripes floats high above Bald Eagle Lake Saturday during the 2019 Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival.

John F. Russell

Mike Bertetto touches “Nerfer” down on Bald Eagle Lake at the Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Katie Berning

Wyatt Antkiewicz looked right at home as he takes off from one of the freestyle training jumps and flips through the air that is filled with hot air balloons that were taking off from a nearby field as part of this year’s Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival

John F. Russell

Crowds of people gather around Kent Wolcott’s “Toucan” as the balloon prepares for takeoff at the Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival Saturday at Bald Eagle Lake in Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell

Katie Berning

Balloon’s prepare for launch at the 2019 Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, July 13.

John F. Russell

“Bear Claw,” piloted by Frank Williams floats above the crowd at Bald Eagle Lake at Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Katie Berning

Steve Scheer flies “Margarita,” left, next to Jeff Buesing in “Cloud Hopper” at the Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Katie Berning

Balloons float down the Yampa Valley at the Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Katie Berning

