PHOTOS: Colors fill the sky at 2019 Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival
John F. Russell & Katie Berning
Steamboat Pilot & Today
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The 2019 Steamboat Springs Hot Air Balloon Festival Balloon Launch at Bald Eagle Lake on Saturday morning went off with flying colors.
Events continue Saturday evening with the Night Glow at 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Howelsen Hill, Howelsen Parkway, and another Balloon Launch at 6 a.m. Sunday at Bald Eagle Lake.
For tips to park, get around Steamboat and more information about the Balloon Festival, visit hotairballoonrodeo.com.
Share your photos and videos by using the hashtag #SteamboatBalloonFest or emailing them to share@SteamboatPilot.com.
