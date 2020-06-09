Photos: Cold front brings winter to Steamboat in June | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: Cold front brings winter to Steamboat in June

News News |

John F. Russell
  

The scene around Lake Catamount near Steamboat Springs was a mix of winter white and spring green Tuesday morning after a cold front passed through the area dropping temperatures and snow in the Yampa Valley.
John F. Russell
It may be June, but drivers headed toward Steamboat Springs were faced with winter conditions Tuesday morning as they made their way over Rabbit Ears Pass.
John F. Russell
A green at Haymaker Golf Course looks like an island in a sea of white Tuesday morning. A storm system moved through the area Monday evening and Tuesday morning dropping temperatures and snow in the Yampa Valley.
John F. Russell
Winter returned to the Yampa Valley on Monday evening into Tuesday, covering the early summer landscape with a fresh layer of snow on the hills and mountains surrounding Steamboat Springs.
John F. Russell
Snow-covered pine trees dominated the landscape Tuesday morning in Steamboat Springs.
Weather-sbt-061020-6
The slopes of Steamboat Resort were covered with a fresh layer of snow Tuesday morning after a storm dropped temperatures Monday evening resulting in a somewhat rare June snowstorm.
John F. Russell
A fresh dusting of snow covers the ground in Steamboat Springs Tuesday morning. A storm system brought snow back to the Yampa Valley on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
John F. Russell
Snow is a common occurrence in Colorado and the mountains around Steamboat Springs, including the slopes of Howelsen Hill, even in June.
John F. Russell

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Galleries
See more