PHOTOS: City adds 210 paved parking spaces, EV charging stations to Steamboat rodeo grounds

The city of Steamboat Springs wrapped up an improvement project in November, bringing newly paved parking spaces, electric vehicle charging stations and more to Brent Romick Rodeo Arena at Howelsen Hill.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

A total of 210 parking spaces are now paved at Brent Romick Rodeo Arena at Howelsen Hill following completion of the city of Steamboat Springs’ improvement project.

The project included paving the east side of the rodeo’s existing gravel lot, as well as adding drainage infrastructure, storm water quality facilities, sidewalks, lighting and landscaping. The site also now includes nine electric vehicle charging stations available for public use.

The project was partially funded by the Colorado Department of Transportation through a Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Grant, which aims to assist in efforts that contribute to air quality and congestion improvements.

Brent Romick Rodeo Arena at Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs seen prior to the 2021 improvement project, which was completed in November.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.