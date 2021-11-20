PHOTOS: City adds 210 paved parking spaces, EV charging stations to Steamboat rodeo grounds
A total of 210 parking spaces are now paved at Brent Romick Rodeo Arena at Howelsen Hill following completion of the city of Steamboat Springs’ improvement project.
The project included paving the east side of the rodeo’s existing gravel lot, as well as adding drainage infrastructure, storm water quality facilities, sidewalks, lighting and landscaping. The site also now includes nine electric vehicle charging stations available for public use.
The project was partially funded by the Colorado Department of Transportation through a Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Grant, which aims to assist in efforts that contribute to air quality and congestion improvements.
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
PHOTOS: City adds 210 paved parking spaces, EV charging stations to Steamboat rodeo grounds
A total of 210 parking spaces are now paved at Brent Romick Rodeo Arena at Howelsen Hill following completion of the city of Steamboat Springs’ improvement project.