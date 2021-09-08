 PHOTOS: Celebrating the 2021 Navigator Award winners | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Celebrating the 2021 Navigator Award winners

Bryce Martin
  

This year’s prestigious Navigator Awards, presented by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Steamboat Pilot & Today, celebrated individuals across four categories of local business and commerce. Awards were presented for Business of the Year, Business Leaders of the Year, Nonprofit Leader of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. A special ceremony was held Wednesday at Snow Bowl Steamboat to pay tribute to the 2021 winners.

Main Street Steamboat Executive Director Lisa Popovich marvels at a framed photo by Steamboat Pilot & Today Photographer John F. Russell, which was awarded to her for being named 2021 Navigator Award Nonprofit Leader of the Year. This was the first year the Navigator Awards specifically celebrated a local nonprofit leader. Popovich was chosen to receive the award due to her undying support of Steamboat Springs' downtown.
Mike and Kathy Diemer, owners of Johnny B. Good's Diner, hold hands as they are presented with the 2021 Navigator Award for Business Leaders of the Year. Through a pandemic that took a hard hit on local restaurants, the Diemers managed to give back to the community in many ways. The Diemers have been called two of the most kind-hearted downtown leaders.
Lisel Petis, executive director of Better Tomorrow, has a candid moment with the audience Wednesday when paying homage to Justin Keys, who received the 2021 Navigator Award for Young Professional of the Year. Keys, who sits on the Better Tomorrow Board of Directors, was unable to attend the ceremony as he was out of town to celebrate his grandmother's 90th birthday. Petis called Keys a selfless leader who numbered among the city's most inspiring business leaders.
Rob Perlman, president and COO of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp., represented his entire team at the resort when accepting the 2021 Navigator Award for Business of the Year. He holds his hands up in praise as kind words are shared about the resort being able to open despite an incredibly difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a surprise moment at the end of Wednesday's awards presentation when the 2021 Navigator Awards paid tribute to co-host Kara Stoller, executive director of the Steamboat Springs Chamber. Stoller broke into tears as members of the chamber's board of directors filed onstage to honor her triumphs in a year marred by the pandemic.
