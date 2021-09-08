PHOTOS: Celebrating the 2021 Navigator Award winners
This year’s prestigious Navigator Awards, presented by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Steamboat Pilot & Today, celebrated individuals across four categories of local business and commerce. Awards were presented for Business of the Year, Business Leaders of the Year, Nonprofit Leader of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. A special ceremony was held Wednesday at Snow Bowl Steamboat to pay tribute to the 2021 winners.
