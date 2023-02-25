 PHOTOS: Cardboard Classic at Oak Creek Winterfest | SteamboatToday.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Cardboard Classic at Oak Creek Winterfest

News News |

Shelby Reardon
  

A participant gets a push from a friend during the Oak Creek Winterfest Cardboard Classic on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A Magic School Bus-like box won most creative at the Oak Creek Winterfest Cardboard Classic on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The oldest participants speed down Moffat Avenue during the Oak Creek Winterfest Cardboard Classic on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A participant speeds backwards down Moffat Avenue during the Oak Creek Winterfest Cardboard Classic on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A participant pops out of his rig and tries to keep scooting down the hill during the Oak Creek Winterfest Cardboard Classic on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

Galleries
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 