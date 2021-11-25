 PHOTOS: Bitter temps don’t stop Steamboat Turkey Trot | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Bitter temps don’t stop Steamboat Turkey Trot

Bryce Martin
  

Before sitting down to a bountiful Thanksgiving meal, hundreds of people — and some canine companions — braved the bitterly cold temperatures Thursday to run in this year’s Turkey Trot.

The 5-kilometer fun run or walk saw nearly 600 people along Amethyst Drive in Steamboat Springs, beginning at Steamboat Springs High School, to celebrate family, fitness and fun.

After hosting a virtual event in 2020, the high school cross country and track and field teams returned to provide an in-person trot this year. Funds raised from the run go to benefit the Steamboat teams.

Despite the frigid temperatures Thursday morning, about 600 people — from toddlers to 70-year-olds — participated in this year's Turkey Trot, a 5-kilometer Thanksgiving fun run or walk starting at Steamboat Springs High School and running along Amethyst Drive. The event raises funds for the high school's cross country and track teams, and was able to return in person this year for the first time since 2019.
Bryce Martin/Steamboat Pilot & Today
To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.

