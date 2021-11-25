PHOTOS: Bitter temps don’t stop Steamboat Turkey Trot
Before sitting down to a bountiful Thanksgiving meal, hundreds of people — and some canine companions — braved the bitterly cold temperatures Thursday to run in this year’s Turkey Trot.
The 5-kilometer fun run or walk saw nearly 600 people along Amethyst Drive in Steamboat Springs, beginning at Steamboat Springs High School, to celebrate family, fitness and fun.
After hosting a virtual event in 2020, the high school cross country and track and field teams returned to provide an in-person trot this year. Funds raised from the run go to benefit the Steamboat teams.
