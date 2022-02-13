 Photos: Bike night at the Winter Carnival | SteamboatToday.com
Photos: Bike night at the Winter Carnival

Karim Rachio skids out going downhill at the Winter Carnival’s Johnsie Memorial Dual Slalom Bicycle Race on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Howelsen Hill.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Ethan Maimes catches air off the jump during the Winter Carnival’s Johnsie Memorial Dual Slalom Bicycle Race on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Howelsen Hill.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Jon Freckleton catches air on the jump near the bottom of the course at the Winter Carnival’s Johnsie Memorial Dual Slalom Bicycle Race on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Howelsen Hill.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Caleb Haack maintains control during the Winter Carnival’s Johnsie Memorial Dual Slalom Bicycle Race on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Howelsen Hill.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Riders go head-to-head at the the Winter Carnival’s Johnsie Memorial Dual Slalom Bicycle Race on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Howelsen Hill.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Anthony Niglio crosses the finish at the Winter Carnival’s Johnsie Memorial Dual Slalom Bicycle Race on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Howelsen Hill.
Eli Pace/Steamboat Pilot & Today

 

