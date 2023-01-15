 PHOTOS: Balloon Glow illuminates Steamboat Resort base area despite snow | SteamboatToday.com
PHOTOS: Balloon Glow illuminates Steamboat Resort base area despite snow

Shelby Reardon
  

Jason Vaughn stands in the warm glow of a hot air balloon's flame with Hayzen, 5, and Anders, 9, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Steamboat Square.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Noah Abrams, 7, of Houston, Texas, gets to hit a switch to trigger a large flame during the modified Balloon Glow at Steamboat Resort on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The balloons weren’t inflated, as they couldn’t get wet from the snow. Still, hundreds gathered in Steamboat Square to enjoy the Candle Glow.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
A half dozen pilots sat in balloon baskets and illuminated their flames at the Steamboat Resort base area on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The balloons themselves couldn’t be inflated, as falling snow would have gotten them wet.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Balloon Glow at Steamboat Resort was modified to a Candle Burn because of heavy snow, as balloon envelopes cannot get wet. Still, hundreds of people still convened in Steamboat Square to enjoy the event on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hundreds gathered in Steamboat Square to skate, sip hot cocoa, listen to music and enjoy the warmth and awe of the flames from balloon baskets. The modified Balloon Glow didn’t feature any inflated balloons, as the material would have gotten wet from falling snow.
Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Shelby Reardon is the assistant editor at the Steamboat Pilot & Today. To reach her, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.

